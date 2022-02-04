B/R NHL Staff Roundtable: 2022 All-Star Mock Draft

2 of 4

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

If the draft had been about compiling the best team for even-strength play, I certainly would have made different selections. But this is a 3-on-3 overtime-style tournament, which shuffled the way players are valued. Starting a team from scratch and Auston Matthews is still available? You take him, no questions asked.

This format is different, however.

I passed on Matthews because, somehow, he hasn't scored a single goal in overtime this season. It'd be fair to point out that the Toronto Maple Leafs haven't played much overtime in 2021-22, but that made me even timider about asking him to anchor my 3-on-3 team.

I snagged Kirill Kaprizov because he might be one of the best players in the NHL with open ice. He's not on McDavid's level, but no one is. With all the space that this format will create, I wanted to build around a player who can take over games with his skill and speed.

Lucky for me, I managed to land another forward who thrives in that environment in Dylan Larkin. He's got speed to burn and is tied for the league lead in overtime goals this year with three. I loved the idea of Larkin and Kaprizov playing off of each other's haste and quick decision making, and believe they'd be more than capable of hanging with the teams my compatriots have pieced together.

On the back end, I passed on more offensive-minded defenseman for All-Star replacement, Roman Josi. That's because literally, no one in the league is better at breaking the puck out of the defensive zone, and I want my forward duo to have possession as much as possible.

Josi is used to having play run through him, and he'd be capable of springing a streaking Kaprizov or Larkin at any given moment. Two outstanding transition speedsters plus one of the NHL's best breakout passers? Check and check.

Assuming that trio doesn't score the first time they have the puck, goalie Frederik Andersen is there to back them up. Among goalies with at least 10 games played this season, he's third overall in GSAA with 16.5. He's also tied for second in wins despite playing six fewer games than the leader, Andrei Vasilevskiy. GAA is a remarkably flawed stat, but his 2.01 is eye-watering, and he's only had one RBS (a start where his save percentage was under 85 percent) all year.

I'll take that kind of consistency in my crease, and Team Steele will gladly take the ice as the underdogs in this tourney.