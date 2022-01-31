Super Bowl 2022: Opening Odds for Rams vs. Bengals, Top Prop Bets History

0 of 3

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams will be the second team in NFL history to play the Super Bowl at their home stadium.

Unlike the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season at Raymond James Stadium, the Rams are considered the clear favorites to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy after putting together a superteam.

L.A. added Matthew Stafford, Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller to help bring a title to the franchise, but Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals stand in their path.

Cincinnati won its last two games as the underdog against the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs, who were the top two seeds in the AFC.

The Bengals have not shown any fear during their Super Bowl run, and they could be a live underdog at SoFi Stadium.

Cincinnati will try to become the third underdog in the last six years to win the Super Bowl outright.

Most of the player props for Super Bowl LVI have been released, but the ones specific to the game—like national anthem length and color of Gatorade dumped on the winning coach—will become available in the coming days.