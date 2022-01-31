Super Bowl 2022: Opening Odds for Rams vs. Bengals, Top Prop Bets History

Super Bowl 2022: Opening Odds for Rams vs. Bengals, Top Prop Bets HistoryJanuary 31, 2022
The Los Angeles Rams will be the second team in NFL history to play the Super Bowl at their home stadium.
Unlike the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season at Raymond James Stadium, the Rams are considered the clear favorites to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy after putting together a superteam.
L.A. added Matthew Stafford, Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller to help bring a title to the franchise, but Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals stand in their path.
Cincinnati won its last two games as the underdog against the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs, who were the top two seeds in the AFC.
The Bengals have not shown any fear during their Super Bowl run, and they could be a live underdog at SoFi Stadium.
Cincinnati will try to become the third underdog in the last six years to win the Super Bowl outright.
Most of the player props for Super Bowl LVI have been released, but the ones specific to the game—like national anthem length and color of Gatorade dumped on the winning coach—will become available in the coming days.
Super Bowl LVI Opening Odds
Spread: Los Angeles Rams (-4)
Over/Under: 48.5
Money Line: Los Angeles Rams (-190; bet $190 to win $100); Cincinnati (+160; bet $100 to win $160)
Cincinnati won its last two games as a money-line underdog to reach Super Bowl LVI.
Burrow and Co. covered the spread in their last seven games. The Bengals were an underdog in five of those contests.
Cincinnati beat the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs outright in the regular season, and then it went on the road to knock off the Tennessee Titans and the Chiefs in the postseason. It covered in its Week 18 loss to the Cleveland Browns in which most of the backups played.
The Rams are 2-1 against the spread in the postseason. They won outright as an underdog against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round, and they covered as the favorite against the Arizona Cardinals.
Los Angeles won the NFC Championship Game, but it did not cover the 3.5-point spread in its three-point win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Both teams had the under hit in their respective championship games. The Bengals are 4-0 to the under in their last four games, while the Rams are 2-2 versus the total in their last four contests.
Cooper Kupp Prop Bets
Cooper Kupp will be one of the most popular players to bet on from a prop standpoint.
Los Angeles' top passing-game target comes into the Super Bowl off a two-touchdown performance against the 49ers.
Kupp is on a five-game scoring streak, and he should be targeted at a high rate in red-zone situations by Matthew Stafford.
Kupp is listed at -200 to score a touchdown at any time, but that number may be too high for some people to bet.
That could lead you to Kupp's two-touchdown prop. He is +250 to find the end zone on two occasions. He scored multiple times in four of his home games this season.
Kupp should also be targeted on receptions and receiving yards props. His over/under in those categories are 8.5 receptions and 102.5 receiving yards.
The Triple Crown receiving winner had six 100-yard performances inside Sofi Stadium. His lowest total of that group was 108 yards. He also has six games with eight or more receptions inside his home stadium.
In total, Kupp had 13 games with more than 103 receiving yards and 12 appearances with eight or more receptions.
All of those numbers suggest Kupp has a good chance of going over on his receiving props and cashing in on at least one touchdown prop.
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bets
Ja'Marr Chase should be the second-most targeted player on props because of how often Burrow throws to him.
The rookie wide receiver's props are listed at 5.5 receptions, 79.5 receiving yards and -110 to score a touchdown anytime.
Chase has eight performances with at least 80 receiving yards, and he caught six or more balls in eight contests.
Chase's trends are not as high as Kupp's, but he still has a chance to hit the over on those props because of his connection with Burrow.
The LSU product caught nine balls for 221 yards and two touchdowns in his last championship setting when the Tigers beat Clemson in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
Of course, the competition in the Super Bowl is more difficult, but that gives you a glance into how often Burrow will target Chase on Feb. 13.
If the Bengals are to pull off another upset, the former college and current pro teammates will be vital to the team's success.
