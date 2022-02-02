Changes Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy Must Make to Avoid Hot Seat in 2022

0 of 3

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Mike McCarthy may have won the NFC East and made the playoffs in his second season with the Dallas Cowboys, but he should still be looking over his shoulder heading into the 2022 season.

With one of the most dangerous offenses in football and a high-profile team president in Jerry Jones, expectations in Dallas are high. After a 12-5 regular season, hopes were high for a long playoff run. But it didn't come to fruition.

For now, Jones has stood by McCarthy. Per David Moore of the Dallas Morning News, the team president said the coach's job security has never been in question.

However, Jones did mention how hard they worked to retain defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. The former Atlanta Falcons head coach did a great job in turning around the defense in 2021. It should also put a little pressure on McCarthy that there's a head-coaching candidate in the building.

If the Cowboys are going to have success in 2022 and McCarthy is going to hold on to his job, here are three changes he'll need to make.