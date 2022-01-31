Rams vs. Bengals: Initial Betting Odds, Favorite, Preview for Super Bowl 56

0 of 4

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The matchup for Super Bowl LVI has been set, and it's probably not one many fans predicted before the start of the 2021 NFL season.

The Los Angeles Rams' presence in the big game doesn't come as a surprise. When L.A. acquired quarterback Matthew Stafford during the offseason, it wasn't hard to peg the Rams as a title contender. The Cincinnati Bengals are a different story.

The Bengals had a promising young quarterback in Joe Burrow. However, he was coming off a torn ACL, and Cincinnati was coming off a four-win season. The Bengals also play in the AFC North, a division that sent three other teams to the playoffs in 2020.

Burrow has not only proved himself to be healthy this season, but he's also shown himself to be one of the best signal-callers in the entire league.

The Rams—who will play in their home stadium in two weeks—come in as the early favorites. However, there's no reason to think that Burrow and the Bengals cannot continue defying expectations.

Here's everything you need to know heading into perhaps the most surprising Super Bowl matchup in recent memory.