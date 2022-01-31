Pro Bowl 2022 Roster: Full List of Players, Final MVP Predictions and Top Snubs

1 of 2

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

Joey Franchise, Jackpot Joe, Joe Shiesty, Joe Brrr—whatever you call him, Joe Burrow has forced his name(s) into households this postseason. Unfortunately, that seems to be too late, as the AFC's lone remaining quarterback couldn't crack the Pro Bowl.

Despite being sacked the most times in the league (51), Burrow led the Bengals to a 10-7 record and first place in the AFC North while putting up the second-highest quarterback rating in the NFL (108.3). Fellow AFC North quarterback Lamar Jackson, who led his depleted Baltimore Ravens to 8-9, was voted in ahead.

Hindsight is 20/20, but there was a strong case for Joe to get the nod even before this postseason's highlight reel.

Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

While Tampa Bay Buccaneer Leonard Fournette's omission was arguable in the NFC, the Los Angeles Chargers' Austin Ekeler suffered a sharper sting. Helping his team reach a 9-8 record, he totaled 20 rushing and receiving touchdowns (tied for best in the league) on top of 1,558 scrimmage yards.

Big numbers, fun highlights and the versatile weapon on one of the NFL's most dangerous attacks? Ekeler seemed like a lock for Vegas, but he didn't even get in as an alternate.

Jonathan Taylor, Joe Mixon, Nick Chubb and Najee Harris all got nods instead. Outside of MVP candidate Taylor, only one of the three had more scrimmage yards than Ekeler, and none had as many touchdowns.