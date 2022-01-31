UFC 271: Previewing Adesanya-Whittaker 2 and the Rest of the Card

1 of 4

ASANKA BRENDON RATNAYAKE/Getty Images

The first time Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker met; the outcome was pretty decisive. Adesanya lit his rival up to a second-round knockout win, usurping the throne in the process.

It was a bit of a disappointing showing from Whittaker. The Aussie entered the cage with Adesanya on a nine-fight win streak, and had recently survived two grueling wars with the terrifying Yoel Romero. People just expected a little more from him.

In the UFC 271 main event, the Aussie will have the opportunity to prove he's capable of more. He earned that opportunity with a trio of decision victories over Darren Till, Jared Cannonier, and Kelvin Gastelum, three of the most dangerous fighters in the division.

There's plenty of reason to believe Whittaker will perform better this time around. He's looked better than ever in his last three fights, even if finishes have eluded him. Adesanya, on the other hand, has looked increasingly vulnerable, particularly in his early 2021 decision loss to Jan Blachowicz at light heavyweight and his subsequent decision victory over Marvin Vettori back at middleweight, throughout which he was taken down seven times. Whittaker is a great striker, and one of the best wrestlers in the division, and could conceivably beat Adesanya any number of ways.

Then again, the champion is the favorite for a reason. He made Whittaker look average the first time they met, and has found a way to win 21 of his 22 mixed martial arts bouts, defeating the likes of Derek Brunson, Anderson Silva, Gastelum, Whittaker, Romero, Paulo Costa, and Marvin Vettori (twice). Outside of his lone loss to the much bigger Blachowicz, which was fairly competitive, he's looked just about unbeatable.

Will it be another decisive win for the champ? An upset for the former king? Or will we get the competitive scrap many fans expected the first time these two titans of the middleweight division met in the Octagon? We'll just have to wait and see.