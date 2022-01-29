National Signing Day 2022: Announcement Schedule, Predictions and More

0 of 4

Sam Craft/Associated Press

In December, there was a ton of college football recruiting news. That's because the three-day early signing period took place during the middle of the month, and many of the top high school players in the country signed with college programs by sending in their national letters of intent.

Over recent weeks, the recruiting buzz has slowed a bit. But that's about to change in a few days.

The traditional national signing day is set for Wednesday, when recruits will again have an opportunity to start sending in their NLIs and making their college decisions official. Although the early signing period has taken a bit of luster away from national signing day, there are still some strong players who remain undecided.

By next week, there will be fewer unsigned players near the top of the recruiting rankings, as quite a few are expected to make their decisions on national signing day. Here's the announcement schedule for top recruits, along with predictions for where several will end up.