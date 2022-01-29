2022 Winter Olympics: Latest Odds for Top Superstars and Medal Favorites

0 of 3

Gabriele Facciotti/Associated Press

In less than a week, the 2022 Winter Olympics will be underway in Beijing. The top skiers, skaters and more from around the world will be converging in one place to compete for medals at the first Winter Games to be held in China's capital city.

Although the opening ceremony is set for Friday, some sports will begin play as soon as Wednesday. However, there won't be any medals awarded until Feb. 5.

Going into the Winter Games, there's an idea of who some of the top stars will be at the Olympics. But there's always the potential for surprises and upsets, and you never know who may emerge as a hero for their nation with an incredible performance.

Still, some of the early favorites are likely to fare well in Beijing. Here's a look at several athletes who should contend for medals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, along with their odds of winning gold, per DraftKings Sportsbook.