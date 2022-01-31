1 Sentence to Describe Every MLB Team During the Lockout

0 of 6

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Nearly two months into the MLB lockout and with no clear end in sight, it's worth a refresher on the state of each team as they sit in this holding pattern.

Once the union and owners finally reach an agreement, clubs will be scrambling to make the moves they would have otherwise been making without the work stoppage.

As always, some teams will try harder to win than others. But everyone has a story to tell, sad as a few of them may be in comparison.

As a reminder, here is the 30-pronged set of glances at what the landscape looked like Dec. 2 when the lockout first took effect.

Now, let's take a glimpse at where they are two months later, as everything moves at a snail's pace.