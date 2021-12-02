1 Sentence to Describe Every MLB Team Heading into the Lockout

0 of 6

As the great William Shakesports once said, brevity is the soul of sportswriting.

So, with Major League Baseball locked out after the league and the union failed to agree on a new collective bargaining agreement Wednesday, we're going to give it to you straight about where each of the league's 30 teams stand. One sentence, and that's it.

We sought to sum up what teams have—or, in too many cases, haven't—been doing since the 2021 season concluded on Nov. 2. Another aim was to hint at how teams' contention timelines have been affected in the process.

When the lockout eventually ends, you might want to refer back to this as a 30-pronged set of reminders of what the landscape was like when it started.

We'll go division by division, starting in the American League East and ending in the National League West.