8 MLB Stars Most Likely to Be on the Trade Block by 2022 Deadline

Is it too early to be thinking about Major League Baseball's 2022 trade deadline? Why, yes it is. And also sort of presumptuous, given that the league isn't yet out of its work stoppage.

But hey, sometimes you gotta speculate on stars who might be traded in half a year.

There are eight who we think could hit the block later rather than sooner, either because their value figures to inflate or their teams figure to fall out of the 2022 playoff race—or some combination of the above.

Please note this is not a list of candidates to be traded before Opening Day on March 31. Don't expect to see anything about the Matt Olsons and Craig Kimbrels of the world.

As for the eight players who are on this list, let's go through them in alphabetical order.