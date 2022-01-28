WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from January 28January 29, 2022
WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from January 28
The penultimate stop on the road to Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble was headlined by one last confrontation between Seth Rollins and Universal champion Roman Reigns and the culmination of a rivalry between Naomi and Sonya Deville that began last September.
The January 28 episode of SmackDown set the stage for one of WWE's most significant premium live events.
Match Card
- Seth Rollins' personal message to Roman Reigns
- Cesaro and Ricochet vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland
- Naomi vs. Sonya Deville
- Kofi Kingston and Big E vs. Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin
The Queen Kicked Off The Show
SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair kicked off the night's show and bragged that she has done something Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs cannot do: bring the city a championship.
Flair discussed the unpredictability of the Royal Rumble match, putting over the elements of the contest that make it one of the most popular on the WWE schedule.
Shayna Baszler interrupted the proceedings, coming face-to-face with The Queen. She vowed to snap Flair like a twig if it comes down to it Saturday night. Aliyah interrupted next, followed by Natalya, then by Shotzi.
The bickering and arguing came to an end with the surprise return of Sasha Banks. "The Boss is back baby and I'm ready to Rumble."
Banks stunned Flair with a slap before a brawl broke out between the women in the ring. Eliminations ensued, culminating with The Boss sending Flair to the floor.
Grade
A
Analysis
This was a fun little preview of the Rumble with major news in the form of Banks' return.
Not only did it play up the Banks-Flair tension that will likely rear its head in the Rumble match itself, it also reintroduced Baszler and Shotzi, who have inexplicably been stuck in witness protection for the better part of months.
A fun, inoffensive way to start the show with a bigtime entrant into Saturday's Women's Royal Rumble, this was the perfect way to kick off a go-home episode.