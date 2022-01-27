AFC Championship Game 2022: Winner, Score Predictions for Bengals vs. Chiefs

0 of 3

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

A new challenger has arrived in the AFC Championship Game, with the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Kansas City Chiefs for the right to represent the conference in Super Bowl 56.

Led by Joe Burrow and a much-improved defense, the Bengals have officially arrived as a contender. After missing the playoffs completely in 2020, they have won the division, won their first playoff game in more than 30 years and dispatched the No. 1 seed.

Things will get even more difficult this weekend, though. The Chiefs will be playing in their fourth consecutive AFC Championship Game and have the chance to reach a third straight Super Bowl.

It's a classic matchup of a proven contender meeting the new kids on the block, and the result should be a fun game for fans.

Here's a look at all the pertinent information to catch the game and a preview of what to expect.

2022 AFC Championship Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 30

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS, CBS All Access

Line: Kansas City -7

Over/Under: 54.5

Odds via NFL" target="_blank">DraftKings Sportsbook.