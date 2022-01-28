Potential Landing Spots for 4-Time Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore in 2022

0 of 6

Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press

Stephon Gilmore is the kind of free agent who could be the missing piece on a Super Bowl contender.

The 2019 Defensive Player of the Year might not quite be the same player now that he's hit his 30s. He'll be 32 next season and only played in eight games this season because of a quad injury.

Despite those red flags, the Carolina Panthers traded a sixth-round pick for him. Once he got on the field, he was a close approximation of his former glory. He held opposing passers to a 78.6 passer rating when targeted, giving up just 6.4 yards per target.

Given his age and injury history, there are risks to signing Gilmore. Spotrac estimates his market value to garner a contract worth $28.3 million over two years.

The team that takes the risk should have enough cap space to comfortably sign him, have a pressing need for a cornerback and be built for success within the two-year window his contract could cover.

With that in mind, these teams make sense for the two-time All-Pro.