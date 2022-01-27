3 Trade Targets for Hawks to Pursue at 2022 Deadline

0 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

After soaring to the Eastern Conference Finals just last season, the Atlanta Hawks appeared like a rising NBA power.

Then someone apparently clipped their wings ahead of the 2021-22 campaign, and they have been ground-bound ever since. If the season ended today, they wouldn't even make the play-in tournament.

The Hawks, who already swapped out Cam Reddish for a first-round pick, could rank among the most active teams this trade season. Their roster is about as deep as they come, but it lacks a legitimate co-star for Trae Young and might have too many puzzle pieces for head coach Nate McMillan to sort out.

Atlanta seems a prime candidate for a consolidation trade, but it could make moves up and down the roster. The following three players could all be targeted to fill various roles on the team.