The Real Winners and Losers from 2022 WWE Royal Rumble

Credit: WWE.com

The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble had the chance to be something special. It's a rare night when WWE can rarely lose. With so many chances to surprise people, the company can let the talent shine while booking a few twists along the way.

Unfortunately, it managed to fail this year when it should have been very difficult to do so. The 2022 iteration of the Royal Rumble was a genuinely bad show where even the quality wrestling was overshadowed by bad booking.

Both Rumble matches stumbled along to a result that focused more on stars outside WWE than the talent who brought the company to this point.

Brock Lesnar lost the WWE Championship, then entered the men's Rumble at No. 30 and won. Along the way, no one else got to shine. Even Drew McIntyre in the final two felt like an afterthought.

Ronda Rousey came back as a surprise entrant at No. 28 in the women's match and dominated it. Much like Lesnar, she seemed unstoppable, though some of the young stars like Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley did get some spotlight earlier in the contest.

The bright spots came in the form of surprise performances. Bobby Lashley competed with Lesnar all the way to the bell, while Doudrop pulled off one of the best performances of her career against Becky Lynch.

This night again showed how WWE struggles to understand what fans want to see, looking for mainstream moments rather than booking that will earn crowd appreciation. Many suffered major losses Saturday to underline that point.