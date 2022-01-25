Stock Up, Stock Down: B/R UFC Rankings After UFC 270

0 of 4

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

UFC 270, the promotion's first pay-per-view of the year, went down Saturday in Anaheim, California. That means it's time for an update to B/R's pound-for-pound UFC rankings.

The event was topped by a heavyweight title fight between champion Francis Ngannou, who has been on our pound-for-pound list for almost a year, and former training partner Ciryl Gane.

Despite having trouble with Gane's movement in the first two rounds, Ngannou turned the tables in Rounds 3, 4 and 5, stifling his challenger with a wrestling onslaught that most people had no idea he was capable of. That effort earned him a unanimous-decision win and kept the title around his waist.

UFC 270 was co-headlined by a flyweight title fight between champ Brandon Moreno and challenger Deiveson Figueiredo, the division's former king. It was the pair's third fight after a 2020 draw and a 2021 submission win for Moreno. This time around, Figueiredo finally came out on top, winning via hard-fought unanimous decision to reclaim the title.

Beyond those two championship bouts, there were no fighters on the UFC 270 bill who are in the pound-for-pound discussion. However, the card still managed to send a shock wave through our rankings.