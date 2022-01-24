3 Best Coaching Options for Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

0 of 3

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars' Urban Meyer experiment was nothing short of a disaster in 2021. The first-time NFL coach failed to put a competitive product on the field, caused several off-field distractions and failed to adequately develop rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence was widely viewed as a generational quarterback prospect. He finished his inaugural NFL campaign with a 3-14 record and a lowly 71.9 passer rating. Meyer, of course, was fired in December.

Now, as the Jaguars embark on their second coaching search in as many years, the development of Lawrence must be at the forefront. He has the potential to solve Jacksonville's quarterback problem for the next decade-plus, but the Jags have to find a coach who can succeed where Meyer failed.

Here, we'll examine three candidates who could help Lawrence reach his potential in 2022 and beyond.