NFL Playoff Bracket 2022: Postseason Standings, Schedule Guide and Predictions

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Beyond the loaded roster and whiz-kid head coach Sean McVay, there is no reason to pick the Los Angeles Rams in this NFC Championship Game.

The team collapsed in Week 18 against San Francisco, blowing a 17-point lead en route to an overtime loss. It was the Rams' sixth defeat in a row against their in-state rivals.

The Niners thoroughly dominated at the line, imposing their will on the NFC West champions as they rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown. Jimmy Garoppolo, entering the game with an injured thumb and questions about his status with the organization beyond the season, threw for 314 yards and led his team to victory despite a less-than-impressive stat line.

Any team that can crush an opponent's soul in that manner, overcoming a first half in which everything went wrong and reversing their fate for the win, clearly has their rival's number.

Since that loss, the Rams have been a different team.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is playing the best football of his season, and more importantly, he's been mistake-free. He has thrown for four touchdowns and zero interceptions and is finding players in the biggest of spots. Look no further than the bomb to triple crown winner Cooper Kupp in the dying seconds of the divisional-round game against Tampa Bay.

Kupp is playing otherworldly football, catching nine balls for 182 and a touchdown against the defending champions, with his last sealing Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady's fate this season.

It is the defense, though, that has stepped up for the Rams and should prove key in its showdown against the 49ers.

Von Miller looks like the Hall of Famer he was at his peak in Denver, exploding off the line after the opponent's quarterback. He had a signature strip-sack against Brady that halted the Bucs momentum. Leonard Floyd is a threat to get to the quarterback on any play, and Jalen Ramsey can cover any receiver in the league.

Then there is former special teamer Nick Scott, who has been nothing short of phenomenal, most notably picking off Brady and blanketing Rob Gronkowski for the majority of the divisional-round game.

Then there is Aaron Donald, a game-wrecker of the highest quality. He will make the NFC Championship Game against San Francisco a nightmare for Garoppolo. The question is whether they can hold up in the face of a rushing attack that exploits the aggressive defense and has burned the Rams before.

Los Angeles stocked up on all-world players in order to make a Super Bowl run. One game away from the NFL's showpiece, it is time that one of those players steps up and turns the game in his team's favor. Look for Ramsey to have a key interception, maybe even a sack or fumble recovery, to seal this one for the Rams as they overcome their kryptonite and ensure a host team will be contesting the Super Bowl for the second year in a row.

Prediction: Rams by three.