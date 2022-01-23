5 Fights We Need to See After UFC 270

0 of 5

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

UFC 270 went down on Saturday night in Anaheim, California. It was the promotion's first pay-per-view of the year, and while it was a little thin on big names, it ended up being a solid start to the 2022 pay-per-view calendar.

The card was topped by a heavyweight title fight between undisputed champ Francis Ngannou and interim champ Ciryl Gane—who happen to be former training partners.

Gane had Ngannou in some trouble early, making the Cameroonian's head spin with his footwork and evasiveness. Yet Ngannou ultimately turned the tables with his wrestling in the final three rounds, winning a unanimous decision to retain his title.

In the co-main event, former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo reclaimed the division's throne with a hard-fought decision win over Mexico's Brandon Moreno. It was the pair's third fight in the Octagon, and from the looks of it, it won't be their last.

Other highlights of the UFC 270 lineup included a big win from Dagestani prospect Said Nurmagomedov as well as dazzling debuts from several hot prospects.

As is so often the case, the event opened the door to some spectacular matchup options. Keep scrolling for the fights we're hoping to see when the dust has settled.