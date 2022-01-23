NFL Divisional Saturday Takeaways: 49ers Carry Jimmy Garoppolo in Huge Upset

1 of 4

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is widely regarded as one of the NFL's brightest offensive minds.

However, it's no secret that for all Shanahan's innovation, he has something of an old-school approach. The 49ers win by running the football and playing defense.

It's a strategy the team employed successfully in Saturday's stunning upset of the top-seeded Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. It was also (this week at least) a plan born of necessity.

The Niners didn't win because of veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo—they won in spite of him.

To be fair, Garoppolo came into the game nursing injuries to both his right thumb and shoulder. But as Nick Wagoner wrote for ESPN, the signal-caller said before the game that he knew he would have to tough it out and play well to win.

"It's playoff football," Garoppolo said. "We know what time it is, and there ain't no time to rest right now."

The toughing it out he did. The playing well part—not so much.

Quite the opposite, in fact, as Garoppolo completed just 11 of 19 passes for 131 yards with a passer rating of just 57.1. He also threw a brutal interception deep in Packers territory just before the end of the first half.

San Francisco overcame Garoppolo's poor showing by grinding out 106 yards on the ground and holding Green Bay's potent offense to just 263 yards of offense and one touchdown.

This was a game played in brutal weather conditions in which the Packers had a massive meltdown on special teams (more on that in a second). Next week, the Niners will either be inside or playing in Florida and are assured an opponent that ranks inside the top-10 in both yards and points per game.

Garoppolo will have to sharpen up to get the 49ers into the Super Bowl for the second time in three years. He's going to have to make more throws and avoid making mistakes.

Accomplish that, and 49ers general manager John Lynch will have quite the offseason decision to make between Garoppolo and rookie Trey Lance.