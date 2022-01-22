UFC 270 Fight Card: PPV Schedule, Odds and Predictions for Ngannou vs. Gane

0 of 4

Chris Unger/Getty Images

There are few things in combat sports more exciting than a massive heavyweight fight like the UFC 270 headliner between Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane on Saturday.

The division of big men doesn't always deliver the highest level of MMA. But the idea of two highly skilled big men fighting on the largest stage in the sport is a tantalizing prospect for fans.

It doesn't get more highly skilled than Ngannou and Gane. The Predator comes in as the champion but a small underdog against the rising contender in Bon Gamin. The fact that there's some personal history between the former training partners only adds to the intrigue.

It's the kind of fight that will be driven by unanswered questions. With both fighters in the midst of dominant streaks, something has to give.

The heavyweight crown isn't the only thing on the line. The men's flyweight division will play host to the third fight between new champion Brandon Moreno and former champ Deiveson Figueiredo in the co-main event.

Here's a look at the entire card and the biggest questions that will drive the biggest fights.