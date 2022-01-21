6 NFL Players Who Have to Rise to the Occasion in Divisional Playoffs

0 of 6

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

In the NFL playoffs, it doesn't take much for a player to go from zero to hero.

With each passing week, the field gets smaller, the stakes get higher, and the margin for error gets even thinner.

That's why it's imperative that players have a short memory in their quest to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. While some might not have put forth their best effort in the wild-card round, they could be the deciding factor in their team getting through to Championship Game Weekend.

Each player on this list was either quiet or downright bad as his team advanced last week. Now, they'll need to turn things around quickly and rebound if their team is going to keep the dream alive.