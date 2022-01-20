Celtics' Blueprint for 2022 NBA Trade Deadline

0 of 3

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

For the second consecutive season, the Boston Celtics are stuck in the middle of the Eastern Conference.

They have played 118 contests since the beginning of the 2020-21 campaign and won exactly half of them.

That needs to change fast—like, between now and the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline fast.

While Boston could theoretically load up for a playoff run or sell off some prominent pieces as part of an on-the-fly reset, this three-step blueprint for trade season is assuming the franchise will opt for the former.