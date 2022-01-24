Predicting Every CFB Conference's Player of the Year in 2022

0 of 10

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Every year, some of the top college football players leave to try their hand at the NFL, but there are a bunch of elite playmakers with eligibility remaining who will return in 2022.

It looks like the sport is going to be loaded again next season.

The transfer portal makes everything more interesting because you never know where some of the top players will wind up. If things aren't going according to plan at their current program, they can pick up and head out.

It's a formula for the rich to get richer, and there's no reason to think the programs we're used to seeing at the top will take any kind of tumble. But which stars are going to be the class of each conference? That's a little tougher to predict.

In the SEC, Alabama coach Nick Saban will have juniors on both sides of the ball who will stake their claim to the individual honors (and both could win since the league has an offensive and defensive player of the year).

From high-profile quarterbacks to game-changing runners and a couple of defenders, there are plenty of guys to watch.

Let's take an early look at who will be the 2022 conference players of the year.