The Best Franchise Building Blocks in the 2022 NFL Draft

The foundation of an NFL team is built with elite talent at the four premium positions.

Quarterback, offensive tackle, pass-rusher and cornerback have long been considered the most valuable investments across the league. How these four spots should be addressed has changed slightly over the years, with right tackle gaining in value, nickel corner growing in prominence and interior pass-rusher proving just as effective.

But the premise remains the same: When a squad is found lacking in one of these areas, the foundation starts to crumble.

The 2022 class is littered with talent in the trenches, as multiple potential franchise-changers are available along the offensive and defensive fronts. That's the obvious starting point since the quarterback class is suspect at best.

Bleacher Report has elite grades on five prospects at these positions. Each should be considered a franchise building block.

Of those with similar grades, USC wide receiver Drake London isn't included because of the overall quality of his position class. Georgia's Jordan Davis is excluded as well because of his low usage rate. Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson is another popular name as a potential top-three selection, but his ceiling isn't as high as those about to be mentioned.

The goal of the NFL draft is to find difference-makers who can change a franchise's fortune with one well-timed selection. Any one of the following prospects is a great starting point.

Players ordered according to B/R Scouting Department's big board.