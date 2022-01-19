3 Biggest Free-Agent Decisions for New Vikings GM and Coach in 2022 Offseason

0 of 3

Stacy Bengs/Associated Press

The new head coach and general manager of the Minnesota Vikings have their work cut out for them on defense.

All of the biggest free agents from the Vikings' 2021 roster reside on the defensive side of the ball. There is one important player from each layer of that unit who needs a new contract.

Seven players will each make more than $10 million in the 2022 season, per Spotrac, with quarterback Kirk Cousins being the most expensive.

Cousins' massive contract and the $51 million allocated to Harrison Smith, Eric Kendricks and Danielle Hunter may force the new Vikings brass to get creative to retain Anthony Barr, Patrick Peterson and Sheldon Richardson or look for replacements at those positions in the 2022 NFL draft.

Minnesota will most likely use the No. 12 overall pick on a defensive prospect since it is set on the offensive side of the ball. The team's draft status could help ease the decision-making of the new head coach and general manager once they are appointed.