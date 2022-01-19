NFL Trade Ideas to Create Elite QB-WR Duos in 2022

0 of 5

Lon Horwedel/Associated Press

There's a central allure that keeps people playing fantasy football or creating endless custom rosters in Madden. We see the distribution of talent across the NFL and marvel at the league's best passers and best receivers setting new records every season. But in many cases, because of the realities of the salary cap or the more than a little dumb luck that goes into drafting a future NFL superstar, those top players don't wear the same uniform.

We don't often see superstar trades in the modern NFL, but when we do, they're electric. The best most recent example is, of course, the Los Angeles Rams acquiring Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions and stampeding all the way into the divisional round of the playoffs. Paired with Cooper Kupp, Stafford lit up the league this season and Kupp captured the receiving triple crown.

There have been other trades that have brought together top passing and receiving talent. The New England Patriots committed highway robbery when they traded a fourth-round pick to the then-Oakland Raiders for Randy Moss, propelling quarterback Tom Brady to an MVP win and Moss to break Jerry Rice's single-season touchdown record, with 23, which still stands today. In 2004, a convoluted three-way trade sent Terrell Owens to the Philadelphia Eagles, who went to the Super Bowl.

Could another trade that would create an elite QB-WR duo be on the horizon this offseason? There are multiple candidates for such moves—both star receivers finding new homes and franchise quarterbacks playing for new teams for the first time. We break down some potential options here, including salary cap space and potential trade terms.

Player contract and team cap-space figures via Spotrac.

Trade terms and scenarios were run through the Fanspo NFL trade machine.