MLB Trades That Would Change Everything for 2022 Season

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Since the end of Major League Baseball's lockout seems anything but imminent, what say we scratch our itch for transaction action by imagining some trades?

And not just any trades. Big ones. As in, big enough to potentially decide division races in 2022.



To keep from getting too carried away, we speculated on just five trades that almost certainly won't happen but which are nonetheless possible enough to warrant discussion. These match obvious buyers with obvious sellers, with the former getting two key components and the latter getting building blocks for the future.

Let's go ahead and count these trades down, from smallest to biggest.