2022 NFL Draft: Buying or Selling Latest Buzz, Rumors on Top Prospects

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The beauty of the NFL draft is everyone views it differently. All 32 teams will have different boards based on how they project the available prospects, as will those who cover the event.

However, a general consensus tends to form over time as far as which prospects should go where. Those assumptions should be taken with a grain of salt this early in the process, however, as the majority of NFL teams enter the offseason with an eye toward talent acquisition.

Months of film, not certain narratives or previously established expectations, should dictate how top prospects are viewed. Furthermore, some players experienced extenuating circumstances, particularly significant injuries, that could have changed the direction of their trajectory.

All of these things must be considered while digesting the latest buzz and rumors circulating around the event.

Over the course of the next month-and-a-half, prospects will have two significant opportunities to prove themselves at All-Star events and/or the NFL combine. The rumor mill will kick into high gear then. Now, a few hot-button topics should be addressed as the draft cycle picks up speed.