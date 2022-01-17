NFL Playoff Standings 2022: Post-Wild Card Rankings and Super Bowl Odds

NFL Playoff Standings 2022: Post-Wild Card Rankings and Super Bowl OddsJanuary 18, 2022
With three days, 12 teams, six games and a pair of waiting No. 1 seed, the NFL's 2021-22 Super Wild Card Weekend was certainly something special.
With the exception of the Dallas Cowboys, all of the home favorites advanced to this year's divisional round. The Cowboys were bested by the No. 6-seed San Francisco 49ers, making the 49ers this year's only wild-card team to advance.
This is a noteworthy change from the 2020-21 playoffs, during which four wild-card teams advanced to the divisional round.
The Los Angeles Rams took care of business on Monday night to punch their ticket to the next leg of the Super Bowl LVI race. The Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs also held serve at home.
Below, you'll find a look at the postseason power rankings—based on regular-season record and seeding—the remaining playoff schedule and the latest Super Bowl odds.
2021-22 Playoff Rankings
1. Green Bay Packers 13-4
2. Tennessee Titans 12-5
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 13-4
4. Kansas City Chiefs 12-5
5. Buffalo Bills 11-6
6. Los Angeles Rams 12-5
7. Cincinnati Bengals 10-7
8. San Francisco 49ers 10-7
Super Wild Card Recap
For the most part, Super Wild Card Weekend unfolded as most would have expected. The Bills, Chiefs, Buccaneers and Rams all won in blowout fashion, while the Bengals did just enough to survive a last-ditch attempt by the Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas found itself down seven and driving at the end of regulation, but Derek Carr was picked off on a 4th-and-goal attempt to seal the victory for Cincinnati. It marked the Bengals' first playoff win in 31 years, ending the league's longest drought.
While the Bengals didn't dominate the visiting Raiders, they cannot be taken lightly. The combination of second-year quarterback Joe Burrow and rookie wideout Ja'Marr Chase is potent enough to worry the best of the AFC field.
Thanks to Burrow, the Bengals aren't concerned with being outclassed by teams with more postseason experience.
"We've got all the faith in the world in Joe, so there's never any panic on our end," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said, per ESPN's Dan Graziano.
The 49ers cannot be taken lightly either. They might be a wild-card team, but they have a seasoned coach in Kyle Shanahan and a potent rushing attack led by Elijah Mitchell and do-it-all receiver Deebo Samuel.
The Rams may have backed into an NFC West title—both L.A. and the Arizona Cardinals lost in Week 18—but they looked dangerous on Monday night. Sony Michel and Cam Akers led the power-running game, while Matthew Stafford was an efficient 13-of-17 for 202 yards and two touchdowns.
Los Angeles controlled the clock for nearly 36 minutes while allowing only 14 first downs and no third-down conversions. In short, L.A. played like a team that could give the Buccaneers fits next week.
There are some key injuries to follow heading into the divisional round. Buccaneers right tackle Tristan Wirfs left Sunday's game with an ankle injury, while 49ers star defenders Nick Bosa (concussion) and Fred Warner (ankle) also left and did not return.
Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said on Monday that Wirfs is in a walking boot while center Ryan Jensen (back) won't practice until Friday—according to Greg Auman of The Athletic.
The Bengals have already ruled out defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi for the remainder of the postseason, placing him on injured reserve.
Super Wild Card Weekend Results
Cincinnati Bengals 26, Las Vegas Raiders 19
Buffalo Bills 47, New England Patriots 17
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, Philadelphia Eagles 15
San Francisco 49ers 23, Dallas Cowboys 17
Kansas City Chiefs 42, Pittsburgh Steelers 21
Remaining Playoff Schedule
Divisional Round
Saturday, January 22
4:30 p.m. ET: Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans on CBS, Paramount+
8:15 p.m. ET: San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers on Fox
Sunday, January 23
3 p.m. ET: Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers on NBC, Peacock
6:30 p.m. ET: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs on CBS, Paramount+
Championship Weekend
Sunday, January 30
3 p.m. ET: AFC on CBS, Paramount+
6:30 p.m. ET: NFC on Fox, Fox Sports app
Super Bowl LVI
Sunday, February 13
6:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock
Updated Super Bowl Odds
Green Bay Packers 37-10
Kansas City Chiefs 4-1
Buffalo Bills 5-1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 11-2
Los Angeles Rams 7-1
Tennessee Titans 17-2
San Francisco 49ers 10-1
Cincinnati Bengals 13-1
Odds via FanDuel
Must be 21+ and present in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, West Virginia, Colorado, or Tennessee. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See sportsbook.fanduel.com for details.