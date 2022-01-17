NFL Playoff Standings 2022: Post-Wild Card Rankings and Super Bowl Odds

2 of 4

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

For the most part, Super Wild Card Weekend unfolded as most would have expected. The Bills, Chiefs, Buccaneers and Rams all won in blowout fashion, while the Bengals did just enough to survive a last-ditch attempt by the Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas found itself down seven and driving at the end of regulation, but Derek Carr was picked off on a 4th-and-goal attempt to seal the victory for Cincinnati. It marked the Bengals' first playoff win in 31 years, ending the league's longest drought.

While the Bengals didn't dominate the visiting Raiders, they cannot be taken lightly. The combination of second-year quarterback Joe Burrow and rookie wideout Ja'Marr Chase is potent enough to worry the best of the AFC field.

Thanks to Burrow, the Bengals aren't concerned with being outclassed by teams with more postseason experience.

"We've got all the faith in the world in Joe, so there's never any panic on our end," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said, per ESPN's Dan Graziano.

The 49ers cannot be taken lightly either. They might be a wild-card team, but they have a seasoned coach in Kyle Shanahan and a potent rushing attack led by Elijah Mitchell and do-it-all receiver Deebo Samuel.

The Rams may have backed into an NFC West title—both L.A. and the Arizona Cardinals lost in Week 18—but they looked dangerous on Monday night. Sony Michel and Cam Akers led the power-running game, while Matthew Stafford was an efficient 13-of-17 for 202 yards and two touchdowns.

Los Angeles controlled the clock for nearly 36 minutes while allowing only 14 first downs and no third-down conversions. In short, L.A. played like a team that could give the Buccaneers fits next week.

There are some key injuries to follow heading into the divisional round. Buccaneers right tackle Tristan Wirfs left Sunday's game with an ankle injury, while 49ers star defenders Nick Bosa (concussion) and Fred Warner (ankle) also left and did not return.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said on Monday that Wirfs is in a walking boot while center Ryan Jensen (back) won't practice until Friday—according to Greg Auman of The Athletic.

The Bengals have already ruled out defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi for the remainder of the postseason, placing him on injured reserve.

Super Wild Card Weekend Results

Cincinnati Bengals 26, Las Vegas Raiders 19



Buffalo Bills 47, New England Patriots 17

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, Philadelphia Eagles 15

San Francisco 49ers 23, Dallas Cowboys 17

Kansas City Chiefs 42, Pittsburgh Steelers 21