3 Best Coaching Options for Future of Raiders QB Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders fell short against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, ending their playoff run and launching Las Vegas into the offseason.

Two big decisions now loom for the Raiders. They have to settle on a new head coach, and they have to sort out the future of quarterback Derek Carr, who is entering the final year of his contract. Both decisions may be connected.

"I'm told Derek Carr's presence will factor heavily into the thinking," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote. "The Raiders are all-in on Carr as the franchise guy."

To some degree, the decision may lie with Las Vegas' next general manager. Mike Mayock was notified Monday that he won't be returning, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

If the Raiders are sold on Carr for the long term, then Las Vegas should be looking for a complementary head coach. Here you will find a look at three potential candidates.