Every NFL Team's Worst Contract Heading into the Offseason

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

For all but eight of the NFL's teams, the hunt for Super Bowl 56 is over. The rest of the league is already onto their pursuit of 57.

Before the free-agency dominoes begin to fall in March, now's a good time to take stock of each team's salary-cap situation.

The collective bargaining agreement has helped teams avoid giving out too many atrocious contracts. But each team would likely want a re-do on at least one current deal.

Here are the criteria we used to pick the worst contract on each team:

Money owed: Specifically, what the cap hit looks like in 2022, with additional penalty for financial ramifications beyond next season.

Performance relative to cost: What's the return on investment based on the player's performance?

Player mobility: Can the franchise move on from the player via trade or release him without incurring too much dead money?

All dead cap charges and savings for cuts or trades are based on a pre-June 1 designation unless otherwise noted. All contract and salary cap information are from Over the Cap unless otherwise noted.