Every NFL Team's Worst Contract Heading into the Offseason

The Contract: Two years, $24 million. Expires in 2023.

The 49ers have made the best of a bad situation with the Dee Ford contract. What could've been a disastrous deal for them has really only resulted in $30 million over the last three years, per Over the Cap.

Considering his original deal was for five years and $85 million, the Niners have mostly dodged a bullet with this deal.

Both Ford and the team went to the bargaining table again at the beginning of the 2021 season to rework the deal. David Lombardi and Matt Barrows of The Athletic reported the new agreement was essentially for two seasons and could be worth $24 million based on incentives.

It's a lot better than it could have been, but it's still the worst one on the books for next season. The Niners will be on the hook for an $11.9 million cap hit next season for a player who has only appeared in 18 games over the last three seasons.

Ford had 13.0 sacks in his final season with the Kansas City Chiefs but has only had 9.5 in three years with in San Francisco, as injuries to his back and neck have limited him and his availability.