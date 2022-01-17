5 Fights We Need to See After UFC on ESPN 32

0 of 5

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

The UFC's first event of 2022 went down Saturday night in Las Vegas. It's safe to say the promotion started the year with the bang.

UFC on ESPN 32 was headlined by a featherweight scrap between Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze, the division's No. 6- and No. 8-ranked contenders, respectively. Kattar won the fight by unanimous decision, but Chikadze did not make it easy. By the time the fifth round was over, the fighters had landed more than 120 strikes apiece.

In the penultimate bout of the night, former middleweight Jake Collier picked up yet another win in the heavyweight division, this time submitting the experienced Chase Sherman in the first round. Before that, we witnessed similarly impressive victories from Katlyn Chookagian, Court McGee and Viacheslav Borshchev.

As is so often the case, the event opened the door to some excellent matchmaking opportunities. It remains to be seen how the UFC will book the card's winners and losers, but keep reading for the fights we're hoping to see once the dust has settled.