The Real Winners and Losers from UFC on ESPN 32

After one Fight Night card, it's the best fight of 2022.

And don't be surprised if it's still in that spot come December.

Top-10 contenders Kattar and Chikadze engaged in a consistently competitive and comprehensively violent five rounds of combat in their featherweight main event before Kattar—who'd arrived as a +195 underdog in spite of his No. 5 ranking—emerged with a unanimous decision.

"This is what’s been missing in my life," ESPN's Brendan Fitzgerald shrieked during a particularly hectic stretch of the bout, during which the fighters combined to throw nearly 900 strikes and land better than 400. "The Apex is on fire because of Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze. Wow."

His hyperbole only barely exceeded the action.

An aggressive Kattar was on the short end of a barrage of hard, sharp strikes from Chikadze in the opening 90 seconds before he pounced when his rival slipped to the floor on a left-leg kick attempt.

The Massachusetts veteran took control and kept the fight there for the rest of the round, never landing particularly decisive blows but effectively draining a significant portion of Chikadze's gas tank.

Kattar, who'd not fought since losing a five-rounder to Max Holloway in last year's first main event, maintained his momentum on his feet in the second and perpetually plodded forward with jabs, crosses and elbows while forcing Chikadze to fight off the back foot.

The native of the former Soviet republic of Georgia bled from a gash on his right eyebrow from that round on, and only intermittently reversed the flow as both Kattar's striking output and land rate rose through the third (25 of 87), fourth (36 of 102) and fifth (51 of 125).

Chikadze had the open gash, two blackened eyes and blood spatter across his chest as Bruce Buffer read the 50-45, 50-45 and 50-44 scorecards, and Kattar acknowledged his own bumps and bruises in the aftermath.

"I feel like sh-t, but I've also never been better," he said. "This is no shape for a winner to be in."

It was Chikadze's first loss in eight UFC appearances and just the seventh time he went past the first round in 17 career bouts. Kattar, meanwhile, upped his UFC mark to 7-3 and won for the third time in his fourth career five-rounder.

"They all counted me out this fight. But like I've been saying, as long as you believe in yourself that’s all that matters," he said. "I knew what I had. I think everyone else is learning how good I am. He was a great opponent to test my skills against and prove I belong at the top of the division."