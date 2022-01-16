X

    The Best Social Media Follows in WWE and AEW Today

    Philip LindseyContributor IIJanuary 16, 2022

    Photo credit: WWE.com

    Over the past 15 years, the internet has played a big part in professional wrestling. This innovation has been a gift and a curse for an industry that historically thrived off protecting its version of reality.

    In the information era, the concept of kayfabe is essentially dead because viewers have more access to behind-the-scenes happenings and wrestlers' real lives than ever before. Conversely, social media has given performers another tool with which to promote themselves and embrace their individuality.

    To that end, Matt Cardona, who was better known as WWE's Zack Ryder, revolutionized the use of the internet as a way to market himself. His work became the blueprint for how to gain popularity online, giving contracted stars new-found independence. The self-proclaimed Internet Champion also laid the groundwork for the way indy wrestlers make most of their money outside of gigs.

    Although staying in character all the time seems like a lost art, wrestlers like Danhausen have been keeping it alive in the modern era. Becky Lynch was also masterfully used her Twitter account to instigate feuds and advance storylines during the height of her success as The Man. This was a big part of what made her rivalry with Ronda Rousey one of the hottest storylines of 2019.

    Britt Baker uses the same formula online to generate heat and promote herself in character. The avid Pittsburgh Steelers fans will always take an opportunity to put over her accomplishments and taunt her opponents, as well as the fans. It's an effective extension of what she does so well on television.

    Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. @RealBrittBaker

    Oh… and I’m a dentist. 😏 https://t.co/YMdv8zIUp4

    B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling

    The champ @RealBrittBaker is in Pittsburgh supporting her Steelers ⚫️🟡 (via @SteelersUnite) https://t.co/entX8StAHZ

    Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. @RealBrittBaker

    https://t.co/zV8pRGGYzm https://t.co/z1GSadwPlB

    MJF is another example of someone who seemingly uses his well-crafted heel persona online. The three-time AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring winner is just as detestable and outrageous on Twitter.

    Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF

    THE BACK?!?!? YOU PUT PG PUNK ON THE FRONT AND THE SALT OF THE EARTH ON THE BACK?!?!?!?!? https://t.co/bezwGj3DvL

    Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF

    .@PlayersTribune was annoying as hell. https://t.co/GWQJF1TLdg

    Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF

    Get these new years resolution geeks to quit on their hopes and dreams and leave my gym within the month of January 🙏🏻

    Meanwhile, The Miz does a great job of blending reality and fiction. WWE's A-Lister emphasizes his character's strengths, but he also often gives fans a glimpse into his real life as a family man.

    The Miz @mikethemiz

    Couldn’t use the pic where I gave Edge a skull crushing finale? And its always #ItCouple https://t.co/XRU7YnTLya

    The Miz @mikethemiz

    Nothing beats family time. #ItFamily #MizandMrs #BigBear https://t.co/PxbI7olX2e

    Mustafa Ali is another Superstar who knows how to efficiently use his Twitter account to establish his on-screen character, often filling in the holes in WWE's storytelling himself. However, the Muslim wrestler also represents his culture and personal beliefs incredibly well. It's difficult to remain endearing and inspirational while attempting to entertain us, but Ali makes it look easy.

    Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam @AliWWE

    a few weeks ago, i made a statement that some deemed controversial. my intentions were to bring a beautiful vision to life. unfortunately, for reasons beyond my control, i won't be able to make that vision a reality. but i can share with you what could have been. https://t.co/V2bKzYJUrw

    Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam @AliWWE

    big ups to the homie @anikkhan and his new book. incredible perspective on immigration from minds all over the world. celebrate the legacy of the immigrant, y’all. https://t.co/JovgwWjEI0

    Big E's social media game is a prime example of why The Powerhouse of Positivity has such mainstream appeal. The Tampa, Florida, native is quirky and charismatic, but his general sports fandom makes him relatable to non-wrestling fans.

    Ettore “Big E” Ewen @WWEBigE

    https://t.co/OyTVp5tFWC

    Ettore “Big E” Ewen @WWEBigE

    #WWEDesMoines https://t.co/LCC4IqhBii

    Ettore “Big E” Ewen @WWEBigE

    “Me &amp; your [burrito] got a special thing going on…” @pancheros https://t.co/tr319p9V2M

    The former WWE champion also takes the time to be vulnerable about his mental health, his being Black and his connection to his friends. It always seems like he's merely being himself, so it's hard to tell the difference between Big E and the University of Iowa grad who came from humble beginnings.

    Ettore “Big E” Ewen @WWEBigE

    https://t.co/NwCXg4QY0X

             

    Wrestlers with the Funniest Twitter Accounts

    Big E's humor attracts many fans to his account, but stablemate Xavier Woods also has one of the funniest Twitter feeds in the industry. His work with G4, cosplay and convention appearances, gaming content and bass playing make him an endlessly entertaining wrestler to follow.

    Austin Creed - King of The Ring @AustinCreedWins

    One of my favorite songs. Virginia Moon by @foofighters &amp; @norahjones - #Sidequest2 https://t.co/qsUVC3SXIH

    G4TV @G4TV

    only at g4 will @AustinCreedWins eat peeled chicken nuggets https://t.co/xAbI22vCxE

    Austin Creed - King of The Ring @AustinCreedWins

    I DONT WANT PANDA PLUSHIES!!!! @g4tv https://t.co/2XgX8OFEVy

    Matt Hardy might be an acquired taste, but his Twitter account is usually good for a laugh. His backstage shenanigans, family life and positive outlook are highlights of his online presence. The internet fanbase was a big part of his resurgence in 2015, so Hardy seems to have a great understanding of how to cater to that crowd.

    MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND

    LOOK AT HOW EXCITED THESE "EXTREME" MARKS WERE TO SEE MY BROTHER TONIGHT! @2300Arena @JEFFHARDYBRAND @AEW https://t.co/tkNXbfzGjz

    Reby Hardy @RebyHardy

    *happy chaos* @MATTHARDYBRAND https://t.co/gZzFzTOMVt https://t.co/pyrZZOCvvc

    MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND

    Y’all think it’ll be a boy or girl this time? https://t.co/bYIqYvhUAM


    Evil Uno is a wrestler everyone should be following. His dry humor and abrupt declarations make his Twitter account consistently hilarious.

    EVIL UNO of DARK ORDER @EvilUno

    Evil Uno has been sitting on this tarmac for nearly 2 hours. Evil Uno lives here now.

    EVIL UNO of DARK ORDER @EvilUno

    No, this is not Evil Uno. https://t.co/2xETYtk88Y

    EVIL UNO of DARK ORDER @EvilUno

    GREAT TWEET EVIL UNO https://t.co/6IEyTzqMIf

    However, the funniest accounts belong to Nyla Rose and former WWE Raw women's champion Asuka. Whether she's making quick-witted jokes about AEW programming or dunking on transphobic detractors, The Native Beast is hysterical.

    Beyoncé Bloodlust @NylaRoseBeast

    How accurate do you think ceaser dressing is… like, how they know what Dude tasted like 🤔

    Beyoncé Bloodlust @NylaRoseBeast

    I just had a four-year-old asked me how Abraham Lincoln died… I told him he saw play that was so good, one of the actors blew his mind! 🤷🏽‍♀️ i’m basically a history teacher☺️

    Beyoncé Bloodlust @NylaRoseBeast

    Why mark look like he singing “I’m sorry for 2004” I KID I KID! @TheMarkHenry please don’t beat me up😂🙈🙈 https://t.co/0ckylmdtiN

    The Empress of Tomorrow is a fun wrestler to follow because of her use of GIFs and uproarious photoshopped images. Her YouTube channel, KanaChanTV, has the same charm.

    ASUKA / 明日華 @WWEAsuka

    https://t.co/Nff7tGh36a

    ASUKA / 明日華 @WWEAsuka

    I'm a striker!😎 https://t.co/U80pIbWzro

    ASUKA / 明日華 @WWEAsuka

    https://t.co/iVRJ7SBCPe

    ASUKA / 明日華 @WWEAsuka

    https://t.co/TfDMYdAQWf

