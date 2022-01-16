The Best Social Media Follows in WWE and AEW Today

Photo credit: WWE.com

Over the past 15 years, the internet has played a big part in professional wrestling. This innovation has been a gift and a curse for an industry that historically thrived off protecting its version of reality.

In the information era, the concept of kayfabe is essentially dead because viewers have more access to behind-the-scenes happenings and wrestlers' real lives than ever before. Conversely, social media has given performers another tool with which to promote themselves and embrace their individuality.

To that end, Matt Cardona, who was better known as WWE's Zack Ryder, revolutionized the use of the internet as a way to market himself. His work became the blueprint for how to gain popularity online, giving contracted stars new-found independence. The self-proclaimed Internet Champion also laid the groundwork for the way indy wrestlers make most of their money outside of gigs.

Although staying in character all the time seems like a lost art, wrestlers like Danhausen have been keeping it alive in the modern era. Becky Lynch was also masterfully used her Twitter account to instigate feuds and advance storylines during the height of her success as The Man. This was a big part of what made her rivalry with Ronda Rousey one of the hottest storylines of 2019.

Britt Baker uses the same formula online to generate heat and promote herself in character. The avid Pittsburgh Steelers fans will always take an opportunity to put over her accomplishments and taunt her opponents, as well as the fans. It's an effective extension of what she does so well on television.

MJF is another example of someone who seemingly uses his well-crafted heel persona online. The three-time AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring winner is just as detestable and outrageous on Twitter.

Meanwhile, The Miz does a great job of blending reality and fiction. WWE's A-Lister emphasizes his character's strengths, but he also often gives fans a glimpse into his real life as a family man.

Mustafa Ali is another Superstar who knows how to efficiently use his Twitter account to establish his on-screen character, often filling in the holes in WWE's storytelling himself. However, the Muslim wrestler also represents his culture and personal beliefs incredibly well. It's difficult to remain endearing and inspirational while attempting to entertain us, but Ali makes it look easy.

Big E's social media game is a prime example of why The Powerhouse of Positivity has such mainstream appeal. The Tampa, Florida, native is quirky and charismatic, but his general sports fandom makes him relatable to non-wrestling fans.

The former WWE champion also takes the time to be vulnerable about his mental health, his being Black and his connection to his friends. It always seems like he's merely being himself, so it's hard to tell the difference between Big E and the University of Iowa grad who came from humble beginnings.

Wrestlers with the Funniest Twitter Accounts

Big E's humor attracts many fans to his account, but stablemate Xavier Woods also has one of the funniest Twitter feeds in the industry. His work with G4, cosplay and convention appearances, gaming content and bass playing make him an endlessly entertaining wrestler to follow.

Matt Hardy might be an acquired taste, but his Twitter account is usually good for a laugh. His backstage shenanigans, family life and positive outlook are highlights of his online presence. The internet fanbase was a big part of his resurgence in 2015, so Hardy seems to have a great understanding of how to cater to that crowd.



Evil Uno is a wrestler everyone should be following. His dry humor and abrupt declarations make his Twitter account consistently hilarious.

However, the funniest accounts belong to Nyla Rose and former WWE Raw women's champion Asuka. Whether she's making quick-witted jokes about AEW programming or dunking on transphobic detractors, The Native Beast is hysterical.

The Empress of Tomorrow is a fun wrestler to follow because of her use of GIFs and uproarious photoshopped images. Her YouTube channel, KanaChanTV, has the same charm.