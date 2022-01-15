NFL Playoffs 2022: Overtime Rules, Bracket and Postseason Format

1 of 3

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

For the second straight year, the new playoff format is on display and in motion, and the jury's still out on whether fans like it.

It goes without saying, though, that the teams that otherwise wouldn't be playing before the change to the wild-card pool definitely appreciate it.

Just like last year, the No. 1 seed in each conference get the first-round bye and won't have to play until the divisional round, while the No. 2 seed hosts the No. 7 seed, the No. 3 seed hosts the No. 6 seed and the No. 4 seed hosts the No. 5 seed.

This new format is why fans will see a top-tier team like the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, who barely made it in following the results of the nail-biter between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers last week, where the Raiders advanced in overtime 35-32.

Once things move to the divisional round, the No. 1 seed will play host to the lowest seed in each conference.

There will likely be some upsets this year during Super Wild Card Weekend, but after it's done, the playoff format will revert to that of years past.