Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from January 13
On the heels of a blockbuster Hard To Kill pay-per-view, Impact Wrestling made history in Thursday night's main event as AAA Reina de Reinas champion Deonna Purrazzo and Ring of Honor women's champion Rok-C battled in a title-for-title main event.
The historic bout headlined a show that featured all of the fallout from the pay-per-view event, including the invasion of Impact by former Ring of Honor stars Matt Taven, PCO, Mike Bennett, Vincent and Maria Kanellis.
What went down on the explosive broadcast and what does it mean for the company moving forward?
Find out now with this recap of the January 13 show.
W. Morrissey Calls Out Moose
W. Morrissey kicked off Thursday's show, wasting little time in calling out Impact world champion Moose, just days after having him pinned at Hard To Kill.
Moose said there will be a world title match later tonight, but it will not involve Morrissey. The big man vowed that the former NFL star will not make it to the title defense.
Backstage, Morrissey ran into Impact president Scott D'Amore, who reiterated what Moose said.
Back in the Impact Zone, Matt Taven, Vincent and Mike Bennett attacked color commentator D'Lo Brown and drove him through a table. The Ring of Honor invaders promised this would not be the last time they are seen tonight.
Grade
B+
Analysis
In one segment, we found out the direction the Impact World Championship picture will take with Moose and Morrissey, as well as highlighted the most newsworthy aspect of last Sunday's Hard To Kill pay-per-view in the invading ROH stars.
It was a newsworthy start to the show and the announcement of the title match, without revealing the challenger, gives fans something to stay tuned for.
As does the brutal attack of Brown and the promise of more chaos by Taven, Vincent and Bennett.
Laredo Kid vs. Chris Bey
X-Division champion Trey Miguel joined Tom Hannifan at the commentary table in the wake of Brown's unfortunate beatdown, just in time for a showdown between Laredo Kid and Chris Bey.
Bey wiped out his masked opponent early, seizing control of the bout entering the commercial break. The Ultimate Finesser dominated the action, working over his opponent in an attempt to keep him grounded. The resilient babyface fought back and launched himself through the ropes with a tope suicida that had him looking like he shot out of a cannon.
Back and forth action, including a counter out of a reverse GTS, culminated with Laredo Kid delivering a Spanish Fly from the top rope for the pinfall victory.
Result
Kid defeated Bey
Grade
B
Analysis
Two top X-Division stars squared off in an uber-competitive match that saw Kid score the win and put himself in a position to claim a championship opportunity in the near future. The chemistry between him and Bey was off-the-charts and one has to wonder what they would be capable of in a high-profile PPV setting.
Miguel was surprisingly great on commentary, never appearing nervous or fazed on the mic. He was thoughtful and insightful and helped out over the competition in the division. If he is injured long enough that he cannot compete for a while, putting him at the table with Hannifan is hardly a bad option.
"Speedball" Mike Bailey vs. Jake Something
Fresh off a victory in the Countdown to Hard To Kill opener, "Speedball' Mike Bailey sought to continue his winning ways as he battled Jake Something Thursday night. Ace Austin, seconded by Madman Fulton, joined Hannifan on commentary.
Something overpowered Bailey to grab control of the match but the gutsy, sometimes elusive competitor fought back and finished his larger opponent off with Ultima Weapon, a shooting star double knee to the back.
"I don't know much about "Speedball" Mike Bailey, but I'm learning," Austin said.
Result
Bailey defeated Something
Grade
B
Analysis
Bailey has been waiting to showcase his abilities on this stage for a long time and is finally getting the opportunity to. So far, so good.
The dynamic, explosive competitor with one of the most beautiful finishing moves in the industry has been nothing short of phenomenal to this point and is now 2-0. Austin teased a rivalry with the newcomer while on commentary, a program that would do great things for Bailey as he looks to build equity with the Impact audience.
Masha Slamovich vs. Vert Vixen
Masha Slamovich made her second appearance in the Impact Zone as a contracted competitor, battling Vert Vixen in singles action.
Slamovich rocked her opponent with a big boot at the bell and proceeded to dominate en route to a one-sided win.
On her way up the ramp, Josh Alexander entered the arena, slowly passing by the newcomer and showing her respect on his way to the ring.
Result
Slamovich defeated Vixen
Grade
A
Analysis
Slamovich is going to be an enormous star for Impact and the face of the Knockouts division for many years to come. She has the look, presence and dominant in-ring style to stand out from others. The question is whether she can hang with the top stars in the division.
Something says that will not be a problem.
Alexander acknowledging her did as much to put her over with the Impact faithful as the win did, making that little nuance incredibly important.
Josh Alexander Addresses the Impact Audience
Josh Alexander wasted little time addressing the events of Hard To Kill, then turned his attention to Impact world champion Moose and avenging the traumatic experience his wife and children endured back at Bound For Glory.
Charlie Haas interrupted, the former WWE and Ring of Honor star making his way to the ring and confronting the Walking Weapon.
Haas put over Alexander, his accomplishments and said he knows he still has plenty left in the tank. Alexander is the pinnacle and he wants a match with him. Haas ended the segment by delivering a cheap shot. As a brawl was about to break out, security hit the ring separating the stars.
Alexander accepted the former amateur wrestling great's challenge for a match.
Grade
B
Analysis
The arrival of Haas is so delightfully random but so incredibly welcome.
The former WWE tag team champion is in hellish shape and always had the ability to hang with the best wrestlers in the world. Alexander is certainly one of them and the opportunity to see the two amateur greats collide in an Impact ring is unexpected, but super cool at the same time.
Their's should be an intensely physical match that helps further elevate Alexander and gives Haas an opportunity to show if he can still hang.
Impact World Championship Match: Moose vs. Zicky Dice
Impact world champion Moose showed such little respect for Zicky Dice that he did not even change out of his suit for the match. Instead, he wiped the challenger out and won within seconds.
After the match, a pissed-off W. Morrissey made his presence felt again, chasing the champion off but not before rocking Dice with a big boot to put an exclamation point on his humiliating evening.
Result
Moose defeated Dice
Grade
B
Analysis
Dice is a great character but he's hardly in contention to a major world title so his treatment here is more forgivable. Could he be better utilized across the company? Sure, but given his spot on the show right now, this was fine.
The real meat to the segment was the teased confrontation between Moose and Morrissey. The champion escaped unscathed, for now, but there will come a time that he has to defend his title against his former associate and that match will be a hell of a hoss fight.
Jonah vs. Raj Singh
Raj Singh, frustrated with his spot in Impact Wrestling, made the mistake of issuing an open challenge to anyone in the locker room.
Enter, Jonah.
Infuriated by his submission loss to Josh Alexander at Hard To Kill, the big Aussie ran over and through his opponent en route to a victory via the devastating middle-rope splash.
Result
Jonah defeated Singh
Grade
C+
Analysis
Jonah is still around, still a threat and that is very bad news for everyone in the locker room.
That was the biggest takeaway from this one, which was a squash match through and through. Where that leaves Jonah moving forward in Impact remains to be seen but the big man, fresh off a fantastic match against Alexander, has a bright future if he sticks around.
Winner Takes All Match: Rok-C vs. Deonna Purrazzo
Ring of Honor women's champion Rok-C put her title up for grabs against Deonna Purrazzo, whose Reina de Reinas Championship from AAA was also at stake. Ian Riccobani of ROH and ring announcer Bobby Cruise joined the broadcast, representing the company's interests.
The Virtuosa wore Rok-C down, outwrestling the lesser-experienced competitor at every turn. Rok-C fought back and dodged a blind charge into the corner, leaving Purrazzo to strike the ring post with her shoulder. Rok-C delivered a Thesz Press from the middle rope, then pounded away at her opponent.
The arm work established by Purrazzo earlier slowed her opponent's momentum and allowed the Reina de Reinas champion to apply the Fujiwara armbar. Rok-C escaped and earned a strong near-fall. She looked for the Code Rok but Purrazzo countered out. Rok-C escaped the armbar and turned it into a crossface.
Purrazzo countered into the armbar, then hooked Rok-C's other arm in the Venus de Milo for the submission win and historic victory. The Virtuosa raised both titles overhead, a double champion once again. After the match, Maria Kanellis confronted the victor in the ring, only to be brushed off.
As Taven, Vincent, Bennett and PCO swarmed the ring, Matt Rehwoldt came to Purrazzo's aid. Willie Mack and Rich Swann joined him but still found themselves outnumbered and beaten down by the ROH heels. The invaders stood tall to close the show.
Result
Purrazzo defeated Rok-C to win the ROH women's title
Grade
A
Analysis
With that, Purrazzo recovers instantly from her loss Saturday night at Hard To Kill by etching her name in yet another history book, an honor becoming one of the best wrestlers in the world
The Virtuosa and Rok-C tore the house down in a hell of a main event that continued the company's dedication to women's wrestling. Afterward, the ROH invaders made their presence felt as their storyline becomes one of the overarching in the company.
A fantastic match and a hot angle concluded a show that had a sense of urgency and created genuine excitement about the Impact product in the coming weeks and months.