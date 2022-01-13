Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from January 13

1 of 8

Credit: Impact Wrestling

W. Morrissey kicked off Thursday's show, wasting little time in calling out Impact world champion Moose, just days after having him pinned at Hard To Kill.

Moose said there will be a world title match later tonight, but it will not involve Morrissey. The big man vowed that the former NFL star will not make it to the title defense.

Backstage, Morrissey ran into Impact president Scott D'Amore, who reiterated what Moose said.

Back in the Impact Zone, Matt Taven, Vincent and Mike Bennett attacked color commentator D'Lo Brown and drove him through a table. The Ring of Honor invaders promised this would not be the last time they are seen tonight.

Grade

B+

Analysis

In one segment, we found out the direction the Impact World Championship picture will take with Moose and Morrissey, as well as highlighted the most newsworthy aspect of last Sunday's Hard To Kill pay-per-view in the invading ROH stars.

It was a newsworthy start to the show and the announcement of the title match, without revealing the challenger, gives fans something to stay tuned for.

As does the brutal attack of Brown and the promise of more chaos by Taven, Vincent and Bennett.