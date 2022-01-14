The Wildest NBA All-Star Fan Votes We've Seen in the Last 10 Years

0 of 5

NBA Photos/Getty Images

Fan voting for the NBA All-Star Game is a lot of things: fun, engaging, popular, the whole nine. It can also be random and egregious and churn out WTF moments. And with voting for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in full swing, we might as well relive some of those dubya-tee-eff instances.

Criteria for this exercise is subjective. For our purposes, we want only the most "Holy crap" returns. This means looking beyond wildly high finishes for late-career or injured megastars. It should not surprise us that Kyrie Irving has popped up on the fan-vote radar this season, or that Carmelo Anthony, Kobe Bryant, Dwight Howard, Derrick Rose, etc. have cracked the upper-echelon while on the shelf or past their heydays.

Inflated consideration for end-of-career sendoffs will be similarly excluded. (Think: Manu Ginobili finishing second in the 2018 West backcourt tally.) Powerful brands with a rational explanation behind them will also be bounced from the running (late-career Kobe, aging Melo, Jeremy Lin, et al.).

Only the top 20 spots from each category will be under the microscope, as well. There will, however, be a "They were playing for the Los Angeles Lakers" exception.

Kiddies and randos from the Association's flagship franchise regularly appear in the top 10 of their respective categories, so anyone wearing a Lakers jersey will qualify only if they finished inside the top five. This ensures we don't spend the balance of our time focusing on Lonzo Ball, Jordan Clarkson and Kyle Kuzma.