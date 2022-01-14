Preview and Predictions for Matchweek 22 of the 2021-22 Premier League Season

1 of 4

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Etihad Stadium, Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET

Streaming: Peacock Premium

Talk about starting off with a bang.

The top two teams in the EPL square off at the Etihad Stadium in what would seem like a must-win for Chelsea's (and Liverpool's) title aspirations. For Man City, this match could serve as the final hurdle in what would ultimately turn into a relatively easy repeat title-winning campaign.

Currently 10 points clear of Chelsea in second, Pep Guardiola's squad is currently in the midst of its annual run of scintillating form. Having not lost a Premier League match since October (!), City are humming along at a clip indicative of would-be champions. They have all the pieces in place, a relatively healthy squad and the potential for some minor additions to pad the squad during this transfer window.

Despite how good Chelsea and Liverpool have been for stretches this season, the title is clearly Man City's to lose. Even with 17 games remaining (18 for Liverpool), you would be foolish to bet against Guardiola's gang.

The Chelsea team Thomas Tuchel trots out Saturday could be the last line of defense between another Man City title and an open challenge in the back half of the season. The Blues haven't exactly been in the most inspiring form of late. Despite being unbeaten since early December, they have only two league wins in that span, with four draws. Makes you wonder how they're even 10 points behind.

One could argue that Chelsea may be a bit closer to the top if record signing Romelu Lukaku was contributing more than effort this season. With only five league goals to his name (and eight in total for the campaign), many are wondering if he's the right fit in the long run. Rom himself even said so himself in an interview with Sky Italy that saw him not selected for the following game against Liverpool.

Nothing like the next match to change that, though, and if Lukaku, who seems to work well with a pacey striker running off him (Timo Werner currently, Lautaro Martinez at Inter previously), can create at the Etihad, Chelsea could be in with a chance.

Man City have been stifling defensively, however, allowing only five goals in their last seven EPL matches, with three coming in one match against Leicester. They will be hard for Chelsea to break down. Too hard, in fact, as City take another huge step toward retaining the title.

Match Prediction: Manchester City 2, Chelsea 1