The 2022 NFL Draft's Answer to Every Team's Biggest Problem

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The college football season came to an end last week, and with the Senior Bowl coming up, we can begin to match prospects with potential landing spots.

Of course, we're going to see draft projections change between now and April. Several pro teams still have to hire a head coach. Prospects will boost their stock with workouts in Mobile, Alabama, at the NFL Scouting Combine and at pro days.

In the meantime, let's take a snapshot of every roster and fix each team's most pressing issue with a new addition from the 2022 draft class.

The list below isn't a mock draft. As we know, some teams will take the best player available regardless of position needs. However, every general manager is at least aware of the biggest void on their team's depth chart.

Each prospect is paired with a team that has a realistic chance to select him based on the current draft order. We'll focus on potential Day 1 and 2 selections.