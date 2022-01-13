NFL Playoff Bracket 2022: TV Schedule and Super Bowl Predictions

NFL Playoff Bracket 2022: TV Schedule and Super Bowl PredictionsJanuary 13, 2022
After 18 long weeks of regular-season action, the NFL playoffs have finally arrived. The postseason gets underway Saturday, and by Tuesday, the playoff field will be narrowed from 14 teams to only eight possible contenders.
One interesting change to this year's playoff schedule is that Super Wild Card Weekend will feature a Monday night contest between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams.
What does the rest of the playoff schedule look like? You can find a look at that, the latest Super Bowl odds and some updated playoff predictions here.
Let's get to it.
Known Playoff Schedule
Wild Card Round
Saturday, January 15
4:30 p.m. ET: Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals on NBC, Peacock
8:15 p.m. ET: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills on CBS, Paramount+
Sunday, January 16
1 p.m. ET: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Fox, Fox Sports app
4:30 p.m. ET: San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys on CBS, Nickelodeon, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video
8:15 p.m. ET: Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs on NBC, Peacock
Monday, January 17
8:15 p.m. ET: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams on ESPN, ABC, ESPN 2, ESPN+
Divisional Round
Saturday, January 22
4:30 p.m. ET: Game TBD
8:15 p.m. ET: Game TBD
Sunday, January 23
3 p.m. ET: Game TBD
6:30 p.m. ET: Game TBD
Championship Weekend
Sunday, January 30
3 p.m. ET: AFC on CBS, Paramount+
6:30 p.m. ET: NFC on Fox, Fox Sports app
Super Bowl LVI
Sunday, February 13
6:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock
Latest Super Bowl Odds
Green Bay Packers: 19-5
Kansas City Chiefs: 9-2
Buffalo Bills: 8-1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 8-1
Tennessee Titans: 17-2
Los Angeles Rams 10-1
Dallas Cowboys: 12-1
Cincinnati Bengals: 18-1
San Francisco 49ers: 20-1
New England Patriots: 22-1
Arizona Cardinals: 25-1
Las Vegas Raiders: 60-1
Philadelphia Eagles: 60-1
Pittsburgh Steelers: 90-1
Predictions
As we saw last year, anything can happen in the postseason. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV as a wild-card team and were only one of four wild-card teams to advance to the divisional round.
However, this year's playoff field doesn't appear as conducive to opening-round upsets. The big exceptions are in the divisional matchups—New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills; Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams—where familiarity could allow either team to come out on top.
The San Francisco 49ers should also have a real shot at pulling an upset this weekend. On paper, the Dallas Cowboys are the better team, but they have been wildly inconsistent offensively and their defense is incredibly turnover-dependent.
Dallas went 1-3 in games when the defense didn't force a turnover during the regular season.
The 49ers' third-ranked defense and seventh-ranked offense could give the Cowboys fits. Still, I think we're more likely to see one or two road teams emerge victorious than four as we saw a year ago.
I also believe that there's a good chance both No. 1 seeds advance to the Super Bowl this year. Both the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers are balanced, potent offensively and set to get key contributors back during the postseason.
The Titans are set to have Derrick Henry in the lineup after losing him in Week 8 to foot surgery.
"Derrick is a heck of a player," quarterback Ryan Tannehill said, per ESPN's Turron Davenport. "Anytime we can get him back out here working, and working his way to going out and competing with us, is going to be huge for us."
It would be foolish to rule out the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC, and the Cincinnati Bengals are a viable contender. However, the Titans match up well with both squads—especially with Henry in the fold, and Cincinnati's lack of postseason experience could be a big factor.
The Packers, meanwhile, saw left tackle David Bakhtiari return in Week 18 and should get star corner Jaire Alexander back for the playoffs. Green Bay went 13-2 in games that Aaron Rodgers started and finished. It's hard to see any NFC team unseating the Packers in Lambeau.
Never count out Tom Brady, though. If the Buccaneers can overcome the loss of Chris Godwin and the departure of Antonio Brown, they could make a bid for a repeat Super Bowl appearance.
Could the Titans knock off the Packers at a neutral site? If Henry, D'Onta Foreman and the ground game gets going early, it's entirely possible. If it's at all close late, though, I'd take Rodgers over Ryan Tannehill on the biggest stage.
Super Bowl LVI Prediction: Packers 36, Titans 30
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
