Warriors' Biggest Needs at 2022 NBA Trade Deadline

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

The 2022 NBA trade deadline might arrive earlier than the Golden State Warriors want.

They only just got back Klay Thompson—after more than two years away—and are still awaiting James Wiseman's 2021-22 debut. In other words, they are in the middle of an identity change and will undergo another once Wiseman returns.

Ideally, they would have more time to assess these tweaks before making potentially major decisions on the trade front. But the calendar waits for no one, so the Warriors will be running their self-assessments while scanning the trade market for upgrades.

It's possible these needs could change between now and the Feb. 10 cutoff, but these look like the three areas most worth upgrading.