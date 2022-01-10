3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 18 Loss

0 of 3

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers fell to the lowly Detroit Lions on Sunday. However, Packers fans shouldn't take too much sorrow from the loss.

The Packers had already locked up the NFC's first-round bye and had nothing to play for against Detroit. Yet it was still a fun and entertaining game for the Packers faithful. Green Bay relied largely on backups in the second half but still came close to pulling out a win.

A pair of Jordan Love interceptions ended Green Bay's final two possessions.

Again, there was nothing on the line here for the Packers. However, Sunday's performance did provide some insight heading into the postseason.

Here's what we learned during Green Bay's 37-30 loss in Week 18.