Super Bowl 2022: Updated Odds and Predictions for NFL Championship Game

It comes as no surprise to see the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on top of the Super Bowl odds chart as the NFL postseason begins.

Those four franchises have been in the title conversation all season and now find themselves in favorable positions to open the playoffs.

Green Bay is in the best spot of the four title favorites since it only needs to win two games to advance to the Super Bowl.

Kansas City and Tampa Bay would get two home games before potentially playing their respective conference championship games on the road. Buffalo would get one contest at home before heading on the road.

Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady have the edge in experience over Josh Allen, but the Bills could be playing their best football at the right time.

The Tennessee Titans deserve to be mentioned in the favorites mix as long as Derrick Henry returns at full strength. The team owns the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but it may be hard for it to get through that bracket without its star running back.

The other nine teams in the postseason brackets should be considered as long shots to win the Super Bowl because of the difficult paths they face and the recent history in favor of top seeds advancing to the championship tilt.

Super Bowl Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Green Bay (+380; bet $100 to win $380)

Kansas City (+450)

Buffalo (+750)

Tampa Bay (+800)

Tennessee (+850)

Los Angeles Rams (+1000)

Dallas (+1200)

Cincinnati (+1600)

San Francisco (+2000)

New England (+2200)

Arizona (+2500)

Philadelphia (+6000)

Las Vegas (+6000)

Pittsburgh (+9000)

Super Bowl Prediction

Kansas City vs. Green Bay

It is incredibly hard for a team to win three straight road games, or to take two postseason contests away from home.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers pulled off that rare feat as the No. 5 seed in last season's postseason bracket, but the No. 1 or No. 2 seeds from each conference advanced to the Super Bowl in each of the five prior seasons.

That trend is a positive sign for the Bucs, Packers, Chiefs and Titans, and the postseason experience of those squads could show as the postseason goes on.

Brady and the Bucs are looking to defend their title, and the quarterback has the most experience of any player entering the postseason.

The only road block Tampa Bay could face is at Lambeau Field, where it won the NFC Championship Game last year.

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers will likely be the NFL Most Valuable Player for a second straight year. He has more offensive weapons and a better defense around him to combat the Bucs.

The 38-year-old has a two-deep rushing attack in Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, while Josiah Deguara has come on in recent weeks as a replacement for Robert Tonyan at tight end, and the signal-caller has three reliable wide receivers starting with Davante Adams.

Green Bay's secondary, which was the issue against Tampa Bay last season, has improved with the additions of Rasul Douglas and Eric Stokes.

Tampa Bay will not be at full strength at wide receiver, with Chris Godwin out and Mike Evans dealing with a lingering hamstring issue.

If Green Bay finds a way to slow down Evans and Rob Gronkowski, it could avenge last year's loss in a potential No. 1-versus-No. 2 showdown in the NFC to advance to the Super Bowl.

Kansas City can be viewed as the AFC Super Bowl favorite because it has reached that contest in each of the last two seasons.

Patrick Mahomes has the most recent postseason success of any quarterback in the AFC field, and he could take out the most experienced signal-caller in the AFC bracket by beating Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round.

The Chiefs will be familiar with the Patriots and the Bills, while the Tennessee Titans are aiming to get Derrick Henry back for the divisional round.

The running back's return will not automatically place the Titans in the Super Bowl, though, as he hasn't played since October 31 and it may take him some time to get up to full speed.

Kansas City could try to neutralize Henry and make Ryan Tannehill duel with Mahomes if both teams advance to the AFC Championship Game. Mahomes would have the edge even though the Titans tried to close the gap in the passing game by adding Julio Jones to A.J. Brown at wide receiver.

Mahomes and Rodgers both have plenty of postseason experience to bank on, and a strong argument can be made that they headline the best squads in their respective conferences.

A Kansas City-Green Bay matchup would add a historical aspect to the NFL showpiece in Los Angeles on Feb. 13: The Chiefs and Packers played in the first Super Bowl at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 1967.

