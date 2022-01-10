NFL Playoff Bracket 2022: AFC, NFC TV Schedule and Super Bowl Picks

3 of 3

Lon Horwedel/Associated Press

It would be easy to scour the playoff field for an underdog or a dark horse candidate to go on a run and disrupt everything we thought we knew about the 2021-22 postseason; to try and make an argument for the Cincinnati Bengals as AFC champions or the San Francisco 49ers to recapture the magic of two seasons ago en route to another Super Bowl appearance.

It's just not going to happen.

This season, there have been two teams that have been head-and-shoulders above the other teams in their respective conferences and on February 13 in Los Angeles, they will play for the top prize in professional football, the Lombardi Trophy.

Earlier in the regular season, fans and analysts wrote of the Kansas City Chiefs, suggesting they were finished following some ugly losses and questionable defensive play. The team, as great champions do, fought through the adversity and went on a run, winning nine-out-of-10 and securing the No. 2 seed in the AFC.

Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and the rest of the team have been here before. They have appeared in three straight AFC Championship games and two consecutive Super Bowls. They are the class of their conference, among the best big-game teams in the sport, and should be the favorites to emerge as representatives of the AFC.

In the NFC, the Green Bay Packers have been the best and most consistent team in the league this season. Behind nearly flawless play from Aaron Rodgers and a vastly improved defense riding a turnover rate of +13 into the postseason, they have smothered the opposition and have done so with a consistency that other teams in the conference simply have not.

Prognosticators have predicted a Packers-Chiefs Super Bowl for two straight years but this season, they finally get it in what will be a classic shootout between two elite signal-callers.

Rodgers and Mahomes will light up the scoreboard while players like Kelce, Hill, Davante Adams and Aaron Jones shine. In the end, though, it will be the latter QB's penchant for turning the ball over that does Kansas City in and allows the Packers to win the championship that has eluded them since the 2010 season.

Prediction: Packers over Chiefs