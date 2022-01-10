3 Takeaways from Browns' Week 18 Win

1 of 3

Kirk Irwin/Associated Press

Because the Browns had already been eliminated from playoff contention heading into Week 18, they didn't give their starters a full workload in the finale of the longest regular season in NFL history. That's why star running back Nick Chubb had only nine carries for 58 yards.

Instead, Cleveland leaned heavily on backup running back D'Ernest Johnson, who had another impressive showing in rushing for 123 yards on 25 carries and scoring his third touchdown of the season. He got into the end zone on a four-yard run that pushed the Browns' lead to 14-0 with 11:22 to go in the second quarter.

The 25-year-old had three games this season in which he had more than eight touches, and he amassed more than 100 total yards in each of them. Although he spent much of the year behind Chubb and Kareem Hunt on the depth chart, he played well when he was given opportunities, including in Sunday's game, his first since being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

"D'Ernest comes in off the couch and performs because that is what he does," Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters. "He did a really nice job fighting for extra yards. I am not surprised. Just a very, very dependable player."

With his strong play, Johnson proved he may deserve a larger role in 2022, whether that's with Cleveland or another team. He's set to be a restricted free agent this offseason, so it's not a guarantee he'll be back with the Browns.