NFL Playoff Standings 2022: Top Bracket Seeds, Wild-Card Matchups and Scenarios

The final week of the first 17-game schedule reminded us that a lot can still happen at the end of the season. Even after 16 games, there are still playoff matchups to figure out in the final week.

The Indianapolis Colts really shook things up. All they had to do was simply beat the 2-14 Jacksonville Jaguars, who were on their way to the No. 1 pick in the draft. That didn't happen. Instead, the Jags sacked Carson Wentz six times, and the quarterback had two turnovers in a 26-11 loss.

That opened the door for quite the shake-up in the AFC. In Year 2 of the 14-team playoff, there's certainly more drama around the final teams to get in.

The Sunday Night Football matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders will have the final say in who gets in on that side. Let's have a look at where things stand to this point.