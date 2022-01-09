NFL Playoff Standings 2022: Top Bracket Seeds, Wild-Card Matchups and Scenarios

NFL Playoff Standings 2022: Top Bracket Seeds, Wild-Card Matchups and ScenariosJanuary 10, 2022
The final week of the first 17-game schedule reminded us that a lot can still happen at the end of the season. Even after 16 games, there are still playoff matchups to figure out in the final week.
The Indianapolis Colts really shook things up. All they had to do was simply beat the 2-14 Jacksonville Jaguars, who were on their way to the No. 1 pick in the draft. That didn't happen. Instead, the Jags sacked Carson Wentz six times, and the quarterback had two turnovers in a 26-11 loss.
That opened the door for quite the shake-up in the AFC. In Year 2 of the 14-team playoff, there's certainly more drama around the final teams to get in.
The Sunday Night Football matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders will have the final say in who gets in on that side. Let's have a look at where things stand to this point.
Current Playoff Picture
AFC
1. Tennessee Titans (12-5)
2. Kansas City Chiefs (12-5)
3. Buffalo Bills (11-6)
4. Cincinnati Bengals (10-7)
5. New England Patriots (10-7)
6. Los Angeles Chargers (9-7)
7. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1)
The Las Vegas Raiders can get into the playoffs with a win or tie against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football.
NFC
1. Green Bay Packers (13-4)
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4)
3. Dallas Cowboys (12-5)
4. Los Angeles Rams (12-5)
5. Arizona Cardinals (11-6)
6. San Francisco 49ers (10-7)
7. Philadelphia Eagles (9-8)
Current Wild-Card Round Matchups
AFC
No. 1 Tennessee Titans (bye)
No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs
No. 6 Los Angeles Chargers at No. 3 Buffalo Bills
No. 5 New England Patriots at No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals
NFC
No. 1 Green Bay Packers (bye)
No. 7 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
No. 6 San Francisco 49ers at No. 3 Dallas Cowboys
No. 5 Arizona Cardinals at No. 4 Los Angles Rams
Wild-Card Scenarios
The NFL playoffs are somewhat unique in that the bracket will reshuffle after Wild Card Weekend if necessary. The top seed will host whoever is the lowest seed remaining.
Essentially, the top-seeded team doesn't just get a bye week. It also has dibs on the lowest-seeded team, which, in theory, is the weakest team in the field.
So while the Tennessee Titans are most likely going to play the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round, that's only true if none of the AFC Wild Card teams pull off an upset in Round 1.
Over in the NFC, that makes the Green Bay Packers' most likely second-round opponent the Dallas Cowboys if the better-seeded teams win all the matches. However, nobody should be filling out those brackets quite yet. Last year, the wild-card teams went 4-2 on Wild Card Weekend, throwing everyone's predictions.
The NFC has two fun wild-card matchups in particular. There will be an NFC West trilogy between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams. They split the regular-season series. We'll also get a matchup between a hot San Francisco 49ers team and Dak Prescott looking to affirm the Dallas Cowboys' decision to give him a bunch of money this offseason.