NFL Playoff Odds 2022: Early Lines for Wild-Card Games and Super Bowl

The Dallas Cowboys have momentum on their side following Saturday's 51-26 drubbing of the Philadelphia Eagles, sure, but are they a team that can really make a splash in the postseason?

Sure, quarterback Dak Prescott torched the Eagles defense, going 21-of-27 for 295 yards and five touchdowns, but that was hardly the NFC East rival's best and most competitive squad. The team made the conscious effort to sit starting cornerbacks Steven Nelson and Darius Slay, as well as linemen Derek Barnett, Josh Sweat and Javon Hargrave.

Add to that the key offensive players who sat out, and the 12th win of the season for the Cowboys rings hollower.

Sure, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson stepped up in the place of an injured Michael Gallup, notching five receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns, and tight end Dalton Schultz corralled another two scores. But Prescott and the Dallas offense will need those players to be factors entering the Wild Card Round next week, especially as opponents look to take away big-play threats like CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper and Ezekiel Elliott.

In Week 17, Dallas had the opportunity to send a message to the rest of the NFC when it hosted an Arizona Cardinals team in a downward spiral. Instead, it was disjointed, sloppy and lost the game by three. Prescott had a statistically solid day but missed on some key passes that could have won Dallas the game. The playoffs are hardly the time to live and breathe on "could haves."

When Dallas takes the field for its wild-card matchup against the sixth-seeded San Francisco 49ers, it will not be able to afford a few sloppy or out-of-synch drives. There will not be a field of backups there for Prescott and his explosive offense to exploit.

The defensive front of the Niners, led by Arik Armstead and Nick Bosa, will pick them apart and make life a living hell for Prescott as he sees his window to get the ball to his playmakers shrink exponentially.

The offense is hardly the only issue. Despite playmakers like Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs, the defense gave up 315 yards to an Eagles offense led by Gardner Minshew, Kenneth Gainwell and Quez Watkins.

None of those players are George Kittle, Deebo Samuel or Jimmy Garoppolo.

Diggs, for all of his playmaking abilities, gives up a ton of big plays. Entering Week 16, 36 percent of receptions against him were for 15 yards or more, per Pro Football Focus. He will not be able to give up those types of plays against a 49ers squad with one of the most explosive playmakers in the league in Samuel.

None of this is to suggest the Cowboys are somehow undeserving of their position in the postseason, or that they are not a scary matchup for any of the six other teams in the NFC bracket. They are the division-winning team, though, for whom all must go exactly right if victory is to be had.

