US Figure Skating Olympics Team 2022: Highlighting Favorites to Earn a Spot

David Becker/Associated Press

At the conclusion of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships that run through Sunday in Nashville, Tennessee, the U.S. Figure Skating International Committee will name the full team that will represent the United States for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

One of the biggest story out of the women's team is the withdrawal of Alysa Liu due to a positive Covid-19 test.

The 16-year-old was in third place after the women's short program on Thursday before having to withdraw.

Now, the two-time U.S. champion will have to petition and wait to see if she can still make the three-woman team.

While the team will be named later today, it looks as if Mariah Bell, who took home the gold after becoming the oldest women's figure skating national champion at 25 years-old, and Karen Chen, who came in second place with the silver.

Isabeau Levito finished third, but is too young to compete in Beijing at 14, leaving the door open for Liu.

On the men's side, favorite Nathan Chen has two things on his mind: winning his sixth consecutive national title and securing his second trip to the Olympic Games.

Looking to foil Chen's goals are Vincent Zhou, who beat Chen three months ago, and Jason Brown.

Here's a quick look at the favorites to punch their tickets to Beijing.